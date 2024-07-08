IIHMR Delhi Launched Online PG Certificate Course In Healthcare

The International Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR) Delhi has launched AICTE-approved online postgraduate (PG) certificate programs for the healthcare sector. Interested students can apply for the courses by visiting the official website of IIHMR, iihmrdelhi.edu.in.

It has introduced three PG certificate programs

PG certificate in hospital management

PG certificate in logistics and supply chain management

PG certificate in public health financial management

PG certificate in hospital management: Subjects covered

Hospital Planning & Design

Clinical Services Operational Management

Hospital Ancillary Services

Hospital Auxiliary Services

Human Resource Management of Hospitals

Logistics & Supply Chain Management

Quality & Patient Safety in Hospitals

Budgeting & Financial Management in Hospitals

Hospital Management Information System

Medico-legal & Ethical Issues in Hospitals

All these courses will be conducted online.

"By completing this executive program, individuals will develop the ability to understand the roles and responsibilities of hospital managers and gain the requisite skills for completing their assignments successfully. This course will orient them towards corporate culture, situational analysis, strategic planning, and decision-making in various domains of hospital management," said IIHMR.

IIHMR will also provide soft copies of study materials, which have been prepared by experts and duly recommended by the academic committee comprising IIHMR faculty and eminent experts from the industry. The study material is written in simple English and is self-explanatory, filled with case studies, self-evaluation questions, and examples. Moreover, additional guidance to further reference material is also provided to the students.

IIHMR, New Delhi, is associated with the 'Society for Indian Institute of Health Management Research,' which was established in October 1984 under the Societies Registration Act-1958.

Set up in 2008, IIHMR-Delhi focuses on management and administration in the healthcare sector.