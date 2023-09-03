IGNOU TEE December 2023 Registration Begins: Steps To Register

The exam application is to be submitted online by the candidates.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the registration for the December Term End Examination (TEE). The candidates have time till 6 pm, September 30 to apply for the same at the official website: www.ignou.ac.in or www.exam.ignou.ac.in. The university stated IGNOU TEE December 2023 exam will be held between December 1, 2023 and January 6, 2024. The exam application is to be submitted online by the candidates and the exam cost is Rs 200 per course (theory courses and practical/lab courses).

As per the official website, the University has implemented the project evaluation fees and practical examination fees for the project and practical components of the programmes for the January 2023 admission cycle. "Therefore, the students of January 2023 admission cycle are required to submit the online fee for Project Evaluation and Practical Examination, along with the TEE in this portal," they added.

Steps to register for the exam:

Visit the official website at www.ignou.ac.in Go to "Link for Online submission of Examination Form for DECEMBER 2023 TEE (FOR ODL STUDENTS)" on the homepage Read the notice and the guidelines mentioned for the exam. Check the declaration box Click on 'Proceed to fill the online examination form' Log in to the Student Support Service using your enrollment number, programme and select the examination centre region Enter the exam centre code and other required information Submit and download the application form

IGNOU mentioned on its website, "The University will try to accommodate the students in the examination centre opted by them. In case, the sitting at the centre has exhausted, student may choose the nearest/alternate exam centre under the jurisdiction of the same Regional Centre."