IGNOU-SBI Campus Placement Drive Announced, Check Details

IGNOU-SBI Placement 2025: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), in collaboration with SBI Life Insurance Co., has announced a campus placement drive scheduled to begin on February 11, 2025. The event will be held at the Convention Centre on the IGNOU Campus, located in Maidan Garhi, New Delhi.

IGNOU-SBI Placement 2025: Positions

This drive aims to recruit eligible candidates for two permanent roles: Business Development Manager and Unit Manager.

IGNOU-SBI Placement 2025: Salary

These roles offer a fixed annual CTC of Rs 2.85 lakh.

IGNOU-SBI Placement 2025: Selection Process

The selection process for these roles will comprise two stages: a Group Discussion and a Personal Interview conducted by an expert panel. Candidates are advised to arrive on time, as the placement process is expected to continue until late evening. Only applicants reporting before 11am will be allowed to participate. A pre-placement talk will be conducted at the start of the event, providing an overview of the company profile, job requirements, and salary packages. To make a strong impression, candidates must dress formally and prepare for an intensive selection process.

IGNOU-SBI Placement: Age Criteria

The placement drive is open to graduates aged between 21 and 30 years, with both freshers and experienced candidates eligible to apply.

IGNOU-SBI Placement: Experience

While work experience in sales is not mandatory, candidates with prior experience in this domain will be given preference.

IGNOU-SBI Placement: Work Location

Selected candidates will be posted at various SBI Life branches across the Delhi/NCR region.

IGNOU-SBI Placement: Documents Required

Candidates attending the placement drive must carry essential documents, including two copies of their updated resume/CV, two passport-sized color photographs, and their IGNOU ID card. Academic documents such as SSC, HSC, graduation, and post-graduation mark sheets, along with degree/provisional certificates, are mandatory. Additionally, experienced professionals should bring their appointment letters and salary slips from the last three months. Government-issued identity proof, such as a PAN card and Aadhaar card, is also required.

The roles of Business Development Manager and Unit Manager come with responsibilities that include familiarising oneself with all products and services offered by the organization, acquiring new clients through direct contact, and fostering collaboration between Life Mitras and bankers (CFIs). Key skills such as sales planning, customer relationship management, and effective communication are essential for success in these roles.