IGNOU Releases Datesheet For 2023 June Term-End Examination, See Details

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the datesheet for the 2023 June Term-End Examination (TEE). The exam is scheduled to begin on June 1 and end on July 6 and will be held in two shifts- morning and evening. The first shift is planned for 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., while the second shift is planned for 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. However, the actual duration of the exam will be mentioned on the question paper.

The hall tickets for the students will be available on the IGNOU website soon. "Students may note that there can be a possibility of last minute change of examination Centre due to unavoidable circumstances. In such a condition, the University will take appropriate remedial measures. The affected students are advised to be in touch with their respective Regional Center," reads the notice.

"Answers to the question paper will only be accepted in the language(s) in which the programme is offered. Answer script attempted in any other language will not be evaluated and cancelled without any information. However, students have an option to attempt the examination of the course(s) in Hindi medium irrespective of registration of the same in English medium (except for language programmes)," the notice mentioned.

