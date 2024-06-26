IGNOU Launches MBA In Healthcare And Hospital Management: Check Full Details

IGNOU MBA in Healthcare and Hospital Management: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started a new programme titled Master of Business Administration in Healthcare and Hospital Management under the School of Health Sciences. The course is designed to provide a skilled managerial workforce for healthcare institutions and hospitals in both private and government sectors. Students can apply for the programme by visiting IGNOU's official website, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The minimum duration of the MBA programme is 2 years and the maximum duration is 4 years. The course uses a credit-based marking system with a total of 112 credits, 28 in each semester.

"This programme has been developed by eminent experts from various universities, hospitals, management institutions, and AICTE, with expertise in management, hospital administration, and public health. The main objective of this programme is to provide a comprehensive understanding and skillset to the students for successful completion of the programme," as per the official notification.

IGNOU MBA in Healthcare and Hospital Management: Eligibility Criteria

The student must have passed a Bachelor's Degree of a minimum of 3 years duration with at least 50% marks. For reserved category candidates, the minimum required marks are 45% as per the norms of the Government of India.

IGNOU MBA in Healthcare and Hospital Management: Fee Structure

1st and 2nd Semesters: Rs 15,500 per semester

3rd Semester: Rs 19,500

4th Semester: Rs 17,500

Registration Fee and Development Fee as applicable

IGNOU also offers MBA programs in Banking & Finance, Human Resources Management, Financial Management, Marketing Management, Operations Management, and more. It offers Post Graduate Diplomas in Human Resource Management (PGDIHRM), Marketing Management (PGDIMM), Financial Management (PGDIFM), Operations Management (PGDIOM), and Services Management (PGDISM), as well as a BBA in Services Management and a Certificate in NGO Management.