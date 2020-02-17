IGNOU Confers More Than 2 Lakh Degrees, Certificates In Its 33rd Convocation

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', HRD minister, was the Chief Guest and delivered the 33rd Convocation address.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) hosted its 33rd Convocation today at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Maidan Garhi Campus. The University conferred more than 200,000 degrees, diplomas, and certificates in the Convocation to the successful students in their respective programmes. Gold medals were also awarded to over 50 meritorious students in the Convocation by Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' Minister, Human Resource Development; Government of India, who was the Chief Guest and delivered the 33rd Convocation address on the occasion.

In his convocation address, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' while congratulating the successful students, who have attained distinctions and Gold medals, said that the achievements earned by them is due to the blessings of teachers, and parents, who guided and facilitated them to attain such noteworthy distinctions.

He also applauded IGNOU for having unprecedented expertise in developing and launching academic programmes that are needed in the present context and very useful for learning communities.

He also made a mention of the skill oriented curriculum weaved around a conducive environment for learners by the university.

Stressing upon the need to develop courses in Indian languages for wider reach, he stressed upon further development of Hindi and Sanskrit in the Universities.

He also lauded the role played by IGNOU to increase the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER), which cannot be achieved alone by the conventional system of education. He urged the university to introduce programmes which are employment-centric and help in employment generation.

Highlighting the growth of fresh students in the July, 2019 and on-going January, 2020 admissions cycles, Prof. Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor of the University, said the volume of admission clearly speaks about the contribution of IGNOU in improving GER in higher education in tune with Govt. of India's target to achieve 30% GER in higher education.

Prof Rao further informed that the university has introduced 26 new academic programmes including three graduate degree (general), nine graduate honours programmes under CBCS and three Online programmes in last two admission cycles to meet diversified needs in the disciplines of health sciences, vocational areas, tourism, environment change, yoga, development study, etc.

Click here for more Education News