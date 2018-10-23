IGNOU Begins Online Application For B.Ed. Entrance Test January 2019

Indira Gandhi National open University (IGNOU) has begun the application process for admission to B.Ed. programme. The application process will be conducted till November 15, 2018. Candidates who fulfill eligibility criteria for the B.Ed. programme can apply online through the official website for IGNOU.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicant must have at least fifty percent marks either in the Bachelor's Degree and/or in the Master's Degree in Sciences/ Social Sciences/Commerce/Humanity. Applicants with Bachelor's in Engineering or Technology with specialization in Science and Mathematics should have 55% marks or any other qualification equivalent thereto.

Also applicant must be a trained in-service teachers in elementary education or should have completed a NCTE recognized teacher education programme through Face-to-Face mode.

Application Process

Students who fulfill the eligibility criteria mentioned above can apply online through IGNOU's official website. Students would need to register first. Those who have already registered can simply login and complete the application process. Students are required to pay application fee online only.

The session for B.Ed. programme will start in January. Course fee is Rs. 50,000 for the entire programme.

The B.Ed. Entrance Test date will be announced in due course of time by IGNOU.

