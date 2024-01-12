IFSCA Hiring For Chief General Manager, Check Details

The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA/ Authority) has invited applications from eligible Indian citizens to fill up one post of Chief General Manager (Risk Management) on direct recruitment basis. IFSCA has been set up by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

Candidates having a Master's Degree with specialisation in Statistics / Economics / Commerce / Business Administration (Finance) / Econometrics are eligible to apply for the post. Besides this, candidates having Bachelor's degree in Commerce with CA, CFA, CS, ICWA (or) Bachelor's Degree in Law from a recognized University can also apply. Bachelor's degree in information technology/ computer science/ Masters in Computers Application/ information technology will also make one eligible for the post.

Applicants must possess a minimum of 17 years' experience in the fields of financial products, financial services and financial institutions. Out of these 17 years, the candidate must have at least seven years of work experience in the field of risk management in the areas of Banking/ Capital Market/ Insurance/ Fund Management.

The salary for the post will be Rs 1,65,900- 5000(4)- 1,85,900.

The appointment to the post will be on a regular basis. The selection of the candidate will be based on two stages of Interview i.e Preliminary Interview and Final Interview.

The candidate who is willing to apply for the post must apply with an application fee of Rs 2,000 in the form of Demand Draft taken from any nationalised bank in favour of ‘IFSCAF' payable at Gandhinagar. The application form along with Demand Draft, supporting documents in support of age, educational qualifications, community, and experience etc, should reach IFSCA by February 9, 2024.