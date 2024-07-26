ICSSR Invites Applications For Postdoctoral Fellowship 2024-25, Check Details

The research proposal must be submitted exclusively in the format provided with the application form; do not include a separate proposal. It is recommended that applicants submit their applications well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues. Applications can be completed in either English or Hindi (using Arial/Mangal Unicode font for Devanagari script in Hindi).
The guidelines and application form will be available on the ICSSR website starting July 26. Applicants are advised to read the guidelines carefully before submitting their application.
Applicants must print the online-submitted form and send it, along with all annexures, to:
The Deputy Director (Research)
RFS Division
Indian Council of Social Science Research
JNU Institutional Area
Aruna Asaf Ali Marg
New Delhi - 110067
Objectives
- To support quality social science research in emerging areas.
- To strengthen the young and mid-career researchers in their pursuit of conducting high-quality research in priority areas for the development of the nation.
Indian social science researchers who have completed their PhD and are not more than 45 years of age can apply for the Postdoctoral Fellowship 2024.