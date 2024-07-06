ICSI Launches Crash Course On Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has introduced crash courses on Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA). The course is designed for members of the ICSI.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the ICSI for detailed information. The deadline for submitting the online applications for the course is July 26, 2024. The online session for the course will begin from July 29, 2024 and continue till August 2, 2024.

The institute's online platform LMS (Learning Management System) will facilitate the course. All sessions will be conducted in online live webinar mode wherein participants will be able to interact. The sessions will be recorded and made available on LMS platform for one year. PPTs and other material, if any, used by the faculty during the live session will also be available on LMS.

The course will be imparted in five live sessions of online training. Each session will be for a duration of two hours. Upon successful completion of online training, candidates will be required to pass a MCQ based assessment. The online assessment will be held on August 16-17, 2024.

The fee structure for the course is Rs 3,000 plus 18 per cent GST.



The Government of India enacted three new laws to replace its colonial-era criminal laws. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) replaces the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) replaces the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) replaces the Indian Evidence Act (IEA). These new laws are effective from July 1, 2024. This was done to modernise the legal framework considering advancement in technology, economic offences and structured crimes.