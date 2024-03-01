ICSI Exams 2024: Online Assessment Test Available For Company Secretary Students Till March 15

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released a notification for the candidates who would be appearing in the Company Secretaries (CS) Executive or Professional exam to be held in June 2024. Students who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the ICSI to check the online classroom teaching assessment tests that are available till March 15, 2024.

The test can be taken by the candidates in lieu of the Pre-Examination test.

Candidates who fail to appear in the online assessment test conducted by the online centralised classes, will be compulsorily required to appear in and clear Pre-examination tests conducted by the institute for appearing in the CS exam.

The official notice by ICSI read, "Every student of CS course (Executive or Professional Programme) is required to complete Pre-Exam Test in order to become eligible to enroll and appear in their respective module of the Executive or Professional Examination. In this regard, as ICSI notified earlier, all the students who have registered for the Online Centralised Classes of The ICSI and are eligible to appear in June 2024 Examinations (Executive Programme or Professional Programme) shall be entitled to get an exemption from appearing in the Pre Examination Test if they successfully complete the tests to be conducted by the ICSI of respective Group/s pursuant to the said Centralized Classes."

Students who fail to appear and clear the online assessment test shall be compulsorily required to appear in and clear Pre-examination tests conducted by the institute as per the guidelines to conduct pre-examination test, ICSI added.