ICSI CS Executive, Professional Exams June 2024: Registration Begins Today, Check Steps To Apply

ICSI CS 2024 June Registration: Candidates can submit their application on the official websit.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is set to commence registrations for the CS Executive and Professional examinations scheduled for June 2024 today. Interested candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website once the registration window opens.



ICSI CS Exam June 2024: Exam Schedule

The examinations for the ICSI CS Executive and Professional Programme June Session will take place from June 1 to June 10.

CS Executive exams for 2017 and 2022 will also commence on June 1, with CS Executive 2017 ending on June 8 and CS Executive 2022 on June 7.

ICSI CS Exam June 2024: Steps To Apply