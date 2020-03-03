ICSI Announces 50% Fee Waiver For Students Of Himachal Pradesh

The scheme is effective from January 1, 2020, ICSI said.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced to waive 50% of the registration fee for students belonging to Himachal Pradesh region. "Ensuring a bright future for the students of Himachal Pradesh region ICSI announces 50% registration fee waiver for CS Executive progrramme," the institute said in a notification.

ICSI has also waived fee for the students of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and North Eastern region for its CS Foundation and Executive programme.

The CS is an in-house legal expert of a Company responsible for all regulatory compliances. An expert in corporate laws, securities laws & capital market and corporate governance, the CS is the Chief advisor to the board of directors on best practices in corporate governance.

ICSI functions under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and is the only recognized professional body of its kind. The members of the ICSI serve the trade and industry and play an important role in the areas of Corporate Laws, Securities Laws, Corporate Governance, advocacy and appearances before the Tribunals and other authorities.

