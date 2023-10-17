ICAI Releases Schedule For Convocation To Be Held In November

The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) of India has released the schedule for the upcoming ICAI convocation that will be held during the month of November.

As per the schedule, the convocation will be held in Ahmedabad, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ghaziabad, Indore, Jaipur, Ludhiana and New Delhi on November 4, 2023.

The convocation at Mumbai will be held on November 5.

The event is being held for members who are enrolled in the Chartered Accountants course during the period from May 1 2023 to October 20, 2023.

The students will be awarded Certificate of Membership/COP in the Convocation. The event will also felicitate the Rank Holders of CA Final Examination held in May, 2023. These rank holders will be given Rank Certificates.

Eligible members will be intimated individually by giving details of venue, timings, etc by the respective Regional Offices for confirmation of their participation in the convocation.

ICAI has further asked the candidates to make necessary travel arrangements etc accordingly to reach at the destination. For any enquiry, the students can contact concerned Regional Office/Branch of ICAI.