ICAI Invites Questions From Chartered Accountants To Prepare Question Bank

CA Exams 2024: ICAI has invited questions to prepare the question bank for Set-C and Set-D.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has invited questions from Chartered Accountants/experts working in various organisations/institutions/universities for self-paced online module examinations.

The ICAI launched a new scheme of education for the Chartered Accountancy course on July 1, 2023. The first examination under the new scheme will be held in May 2024.

Those appearing in the final examination under the new scheme may be required to pass case-scenario multiple-choice question (MCQ) based Self-Paced Online Module Examinations Set- C and Set D, as specified in the official notice.

ICAI has invited questions to prepare the question bank for Set-C (comprising 10 subjects) and Set-D (comprising 4 subjects).

The deadline for filling in the Google Form for empanelment is April 20, 2024.

Subjects of Set-C opted by the contributor:

Risk Management

Sustainable Development and Sustainability Reporting

Public Finance and Government Accounting

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016

International Taxation

The Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996

Forensic Accounting

Valuation

Financial Services and Capital Markets

Forex and Treasury Management

Subjects of Set-D opted by the contributor:

The Constitution of India & Art of Advocacy

Psychology & Philosophy

Entrepreneurship & Start-up Ecosystem

Digital Ecosystem and Controls

The link for (1) Study Materials (2) Empanelment Form and (3) Other Terms & Conditions, including the declaration of non-conflict of interest is given below:

Chartered Accountancy Exams To Be Held Thrice A Year From 2024

The Council of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has made a significant decision to conduct the Chartered Accountancy (CA) exams three times a year starting 2024. The decision was announced during the 430th meeting of the ICAI held on March 7, 2024, in New Delhi.

The council has opted to schedule the exams in January, May/June, and September. Previously, the exams were only held in May/June and January. The exams will now be conducted three times for both Intermediate and Foundation courses.

An official statement from ICAI stated, "To better accommodate students, Intermediate and Foundation course examinations will now be held three times a year, in January, May/June, and September. Previously, both exams were held twice annually. Globally, exams are more frequent, providing students with more opportunities to participate. Taking this into consideration, ICAI has aligned itself with global best practices."

With this new decision, students will have increased opportunities to sit for the exams. Additionally, the interval between exams has been reduced from 6 months to 4 months.

The official release from ICAI mentioned that this move will be advantageous for students who have completed their study period, allowing them to sit for the exams without waiting for an additional 2 months.

In the upcoming May/June 2024 examination, approximately 4,36,500 students have already enrolled.