ICAI Course On Fraud Detection: Last Date, Fees And Other Details

Forensic Accounting and Fraud Detection (FAFD) course trains professionals to detect fraud/ mistakes.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued a notification about the last date for completing the face authentication process for the certificate course on Forensic Accounting and Fraud Detection (FAFD).

The online Assessment Test (AT) for the certificate course will be conducted on October 28, 2023. A mock test will be held on October 25, 2023 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Interested candidates can complete the face authentication process on the official website before 5:30 pm October 23. The registrations for the assessment test will begin from October 3, 2023.

In order to take the certificate course, the candidates must have active ICAI membership number. They must have scored 50% marks in module tests and project work in aggregate and 90% attendance in the professional training. The candidates must also have an active login at digital learning hub of ICAI.

Candidates who are reappearing in the assessment test have to pay fee of Rs 590. The fee is applicable to the members who had given the assessment test earlier but could not clear it.

For candidates who are appearing in the exam for the first time, there is no charge.

The council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has launched the certificate course in Forensic Accounting and Fraud Detection for addressing the rising number of frauds in the finance sector. The specialisation course is in increasing demand considering the rising incidents of cyber-crimes and frauds detection. The course trains professionals in accounting, auditing, Data Mining Tools and investigative skills to detect fraud/ mistakes.

The course will be covered in seven days. The fees charged for the programme will be Rs 14,000 + 18% GST. The course structure will include modules on Business Fraud, Discussion on types of red flags, types of fraud situations, Case studies, Data Analytics using MS Excel and CAAT Tools (IDEA), Digital Forensics and Cyber law Introduction to Cyber Crime and International Guidance to Cyber Forensics Laws, Forensic Accounting and Investigation Standards (FAIS).

