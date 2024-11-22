ICAI, CBSE Collaborate To Enhance Skill-Based Accounting Education

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) collaborated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to promote commerce-based skill courses for students across the country. An MoU has been signed between ICAI's Committee on Career Counselling and CBSE's Department of Skill Education in this regard.

The collaboration will focus on enhancing the skills and employability of students through specialised courses designed to align with industry requirements. The partnership aims to foster cooperation between ICAI and CBSE to advance commerce-oriented skills, specifically in the BFSI sector.

ICAI will provide expert inputs on course content, syllabus development, study materials, training modules, and career guidance.

As part of this collaboration, ICAI and CBSE will jointly conduct awareness programs for school principals, teachers, and management teams of CBSE-affiliated schools across India. The programs will focus on promoting commerce-based skill courses under the BFSI sector and highlight the importance of these courses for students' career development. Additionally, CBSE will organise capacity-building initiatives for teachers of commerce-related subjects to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively teach these courses.

ICAI has so far entered into 85 MoUs with a diverse range of universities, colleges, and educational organizations.

Talking about the collaboration, CA Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, President, ICAI, says, "Through this collaboration, ICAI aims to promote commerce-based skill courses and ensure that students are equipped with relevant, industry-aligned competencies. This partnership reflects our commitment to bridging the gap between academic learning and professional requirements."