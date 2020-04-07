Class 12 Students Can Provisionally Register For CA Course: ICAI

Class 12 students who have appeared for the board exams this year can apply for CA Course.

Class 12 students who have appeared for the board exams this year can apply for Chartered Accountant (CA) Foundation courses. The registration for CA Foundation course is open. Students who have not appeared for all the papers of class 12 can also register for CA Foundation course. The eligibility criteria has been relaxed, as a one-time measure, for such students.

CA exam regulator, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), has relaxed the norms for CA Foundation course.

"Due to the outbreak of the COVID -19 pandemic, the CBSE/ ICSE/ State Boards have postponed Class 12th Board examinations that were to be held from 19th March 2020 and onwards. In view of above, such candidates who are not able to register themselves in the Foundation due to non-appearance in all papers of class 12th Examination, the Competent Authority has decided to relax the eligibility criteria for registering in Foundation Course, as a one-time measure," said ICAI.

Candidates who have been issued admit cards for class 12 exam and those who have appeared for one or more papers are eligible to register for course.

"Candidate may provisionally register in the Foundation Course on or before 30th June 2020 if he has been either allotted the admit card and/or appeared in one or more papers in the months of February/March 2020 in the Senior Secondary (10+2) Examination conducted by an examining body constituted by law in India or an examination recognised by the Central Government or the State Government as equivalent thereto for the purpose of admission to graduation course," the ICAI has said in a notification.

The CA Foundation exam will be held on June 27, 29 and July 1, 3.

