Applications Open For Admission To IISER 2024, Check Details

The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) have started the application process for admission to BS-MS dual degree and four-year BS degree programmes. Candidates seeking admission to the IISERs including, IISER Berhampur, IISER Bhopal, IISER Kolkata, IISER Mohali, IISER Pune, IISER Thiruvananthapuram, and IISER Tirupati, can register themselves for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT 2024) by visiting the official website.

The deadline to fill the online applications for the IAT is May 13, 2024. The entrance test is scheduled to be held on June 9, 2024. Candidates will be able to make changes in their application forms on May 16-17. The admit cards will be released on June 1, 2024.

Steps to register for IAT 2024:

Step 1: Visit IISER admissions 2024 Website

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘Apply for IAT-2024”

Step 3: On the next page, register to receive User ID and Password

Step 4: Complete the application form by uploading the necessary documents and making the appropriate payment.



The following changes have been made to the IISER admission criteria for 2024: