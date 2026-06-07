IAF Agniveervayu Non-Combatant Result 2026 Out, Here's How To Check Merit List PDF

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially released the IAF Agniveervayu Non-Combatant Result 2026 for Intake 02/2026. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment process can now check their selection status through the merit list available on the official portal, agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

The merit list includes the names of candidates selected in the main list as well as those placed on the waiting or standby list. Candidates are advised to verify their names and follow the next stages of the recruitment process as instructed by the Indian Air Force.

How to Check IAF Agniveervayu Non-Combatant Result 2026?

Visit the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Click on the "Candidates Login" option available on the homepage.

Enter the registered username/email ID and password.

Submit the login details.

The IAF Agniveervayu Non-Combatant Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download the merit list and keep a printout for future reference.

IAF Agniveervayu Non-Combatant 2026 Eligibility Criteria

For the Agniveervayu Non-Combatant recruitment process, applicants were required to be between 17.5 and 22 years of age.

Candidates applying under the Science stream needed to have passed Class 12 with Physics, Mathematics, and English, securing at least 50% aggregate marks and 50% marks in English. Apart from this, candidates holding a three-year engineering diploma or a two-year vocational course with Physics and Mathematics were also eligible, provided they met the prescribed requirements.

Candidates who participated in the recruitment drive can check whether they have been selected by accessing the result through the official website or by checking the merit list displayed at the respective station or unit where they appeared for the examination.

Candidates whose names appear in the merit list should regularly visit the official website for updates regarding document verification and further recruitment formalities.