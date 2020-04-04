Hyderabad University Begins Application Process For Postgraduate, Research Programmes

Hyderabad University has begun the application process for PG admission

Hyderabad University has begun online application process for admission to master's and research programmes offered by the University. The University conducts an entrance test for admission to these courses.

Students who wish to apply for Hyderabad University entrance test can apply till May 3, 2020. Before applying, students should check course-wise eligibility criteria here. Candidates who will complete their final examination by June 2020 are also eligible to apply.

The application link is active on the University's website. Students in General category will have to pay Rs. 600 by way of application fee. The application fee for EWS category candidates is Rs. 550, for OBC candidates is Rs. 400, and for SC, ST, and PWD candidates is Rs. 275.

Hyderabad University Admission: Apply Here

Candidates will need to submit separate application forms if they decide to apply for more than one course. Candidates should have a personal e-mail id and mobile number in order to apply successfully. Candidates are required to have a scanned image of their photograph (200X230 pixels), signature (140X60 pixels) and caste certificate in case of OBC/ EWS/ SC/ ST candidates.

For any difficulties experienced in filling the online application form or for any other feedback, students can reach the University at 'entrance@uohyd.ac.in'.

Click here for more Education News