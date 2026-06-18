"Human Error, Not System Failure": COEMPT Issues Clarification On OSM Glitches

CBSE OSM Issues 2026: Coempt Edu Teck Private Limited, the company responsible for the On-Screen Marking (OSM) of CBSE Class 12 answer sheets, has issued a clarification on the evaluation issues. In the statement that comes after a month, the company claimed there was no malfunction in the answer-sheet scanning system; instead, the error occurred due to the individual performing the scan and the institution involved.

The Hyderabad-based edtech company further stated that the incident where a student received another person's answer sheet was caused by human error, not by the system or AI. Coempt Edu Tech has addressed the recent concerns, stating, "We have identified the location and the individual responsible for the scanning. We have verified with 100% certainty that there was no technical error in this case." The company emphasised that preliminary investigations point entirely to human error.

The company stated that it maintains a solid track record regarding OSM operations, scanning quality, and data security. Coempt noted that it serves over 35 universities and institutions across the country, processing approximately 20 million (2 crore) answer sheets annually through services such as digitisation, on-screen marking, AI-assisted evaluation, and question-paper management.

The company has claimed that its operations, compliance standards, and service delivery are completely secure and seamless. With over two decades of experience in the examination solutions sector, the company currently serves more than 35 universities and institutions in India and processes approximately 20 million answer sheets annually, it added.

READ MORE | What Is Coempt Edu Teck? Hyderabad Firm At The Centre Of CBSE's OSM Row

Coempt Edu Teck Private Limited emerged as the focal point of controversy following widespread glitches and student complaints surrounding the Central Board of Secondary Education's On-Screen Marking system for Class 12 examinations.