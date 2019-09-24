Education System Can Aspire To Greatness Only If Rooted In Indian Ethos And Culture: HRD Minister

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank inaugurated the campus of Symbiosis University in Noida today.

Symbiosis International (Deemed University)'s new state-of-art Noida campus was inaugurated by Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Minister of Human Resource Development, today. During the inauguration, Mr Pokhriyal said the Indian education system can aspire to greatness only if it is rooted in Indian ethos and culture.

"Education is the foundation of any progressive nation and teachers are the powerhouse of the society who mould and shape the future of students to become productive citizens of tomorrow and inculcate positive thinking and cultural ethos in them so that they can be an asset to the society, having both vision and a mission," the minister said.

Speaking at the function, Yoga guru Ramdev said the focus should be on changing the education system and giving it a different treatment. Mr Ramdev was the Guest of Honour at the function.

Headquartered in Pune, Symbiosis started its Off Campus Centre at Noida with two schools viz- Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS) and Symbiosis Law School (SLS) in 2010.

Symbiosis Law School, NOIDA and Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies, NOIDA have moved to this newly built infrastructure, said a statement from the institute.

Dr. SB Mujumdar, President and Founder, Symbiosis, and Chancellor, SIU, presided over the function.

"Symbiosis is a term derived out of Botany, which means two different community that co-exists. There is need for everyone to be in-sync to co-exist and grow. Symbiosis also means promoting international understanding through quality education and education is the only medium to promote understanding of International culture," Dr. Mujumdar said on the occasion of the launch of Noida campus.

Selection for admission will be done in two phases, and candidates will be short listed on the basis of the SET score for SCMS and SET, the Law test is known as Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT). Both the exams will be conducted in an online mode across various cities of India.

The short listed candidates will be invited for PI-WAT (Personal Interview and Writing Ability Test) process at Symbiosis International University NOIDA Campus. Final Merit list shall be drawn on the basis of SET Score and PI-WAT performance.

