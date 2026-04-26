HPCL Admit Card Released For Officer, Junior Executive, Manager Posts, Download Link Here

HPCL Officer Admit Card: The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has issued admit cards for multiple Officer, Junior Executive and Manager-level posts. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment exam can download their hall tickets from the official website, hindustanpetroleum.com, till May 3.

How To Download HPCL Admit Card?

Visit the official website, hindustanpetroleum.com.

Click on "Job Openings" on the homepage, then select "Download Admit Card".

Enter your roll number and mobile number, and click on "Submit".

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and save it for exam day.

Download Link

Candidates are advised to check all details mentioned on the admit card carefully and carry a printed copy to the examination centre.

Exam Details

The admit cards have been released for a range of posts including Senior Officer (CGD Projects), Chemical Engineer, Junior Executive (Chemical, Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, HR, Fire & Safety, QC), Finance Officer (CA/CMA/MBA), HR Officer, IS Officer, Assistant Manager and Manager roles across departments.

The written test will be conducted for a duration of 150 minutes. However, candidates may be required to stay at the exam centre for around 210 minutes. A negative marking scheme is applicable, with 0.25 marks deducted for each incorrect answer.

How Are Scores Calculated?