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HPCL Admit Card Released For Officer, Junior Executive, Manager Posts, Download Link Here

HPCL Admit Card 2026: The admit cards have been released for a range of posts including Senior Officer (CGD Projects), Chemical Engineer, Junior Executive (Chemical, Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, HR, Fire & Safety, QC), Finance Officer and others.

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HPCL Admit Card Released For Officer, Junior Executive, Manager Posts, Download Link Here
The written test will be conducted for a duration of 150 minutes

HPCL Officer Admit Card: The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has issued admit cards for multiple Officer, Junior Executive and Manager-level posts. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment exam can download their hall tickets from the official website, hindustanpetroleum.com, till May 3.

How To Download HPCL Admit Card?

  • Visit the official website, hindustanpetroleum.com.
  • Click on "Job Openings" on the homepage, then select "Download Admit Card".
  • Enter your roll number and mobile number, and click on "Submit".
  • The admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Download and save it for exam day.

Download Link

Candidates are advised to check all details mentioned on the admit card carefully and carry a printed copy to the examination centre.

Exam Details

The admit cards have been released for a range of posts including Senior Officer (CGD Projects), Chemical Engineer, Junior Executive (Chemical, Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, HR, Fire & Safety, QC), Finance Officer (CA/CMA/MBA), HR Officer, IS Officer, Assistant Manager and Manager roles across departments.

The written test will be conducted for a duration of 150 minutes. However, candidates may be required to stay at the exam centre for around 210 minutes. A negative marking scheme is applicable, with 0.25 marks deducted for each incorrect answer.

How Are Scores Calculated?

  • The number of correct responses in each section is used to calculate the corrected score after applying penalties
  • Scores are normalised to account for variations in difficulty levels across different sessions.
  • Final scores, both section-wise and overall, will be reported up to two decimal places.

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