Himachal Pradesh Technical University UG Counselling Schedule Released, Direct Link Here

HPCET 2025 Counselling: The Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) has released the Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test (HPCET) Counselling schedule 2025. Candidates who applied for admission to various Undergraduate (UG) programs such as BTech, B.Pharmacy, BBA, BCA and B.Sc. BHMT can check and download the counselling schedule on the official website, himtu.ac.in.

HPCET 2025 Counselling: How To Download Counselling Schedule ?

Visit the official website, himtu.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on "Centralized Counselling Schedule For Various UG Courses for the academic session 2025-2026".

The counselling schedule will be automatically downloaded.

Save the schedule for future reference.

HPCET 2025 Counselling: How To Register For Counselling?

Visit the official website, himtu.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on "Click Here To Fill/Edit the Counselling form".

Enter your user id and password.

First time users can register through the same portal.

Click on "Login".

Fill out your preferred institute or college and your course.

You will be successfully registered for the counselling and admissions.

HPCET 2025 Counselling: Important Dates

The first round of counselling for B.Pharmacy courses will begin from July 15, 2025 and students will have to report to their allotted college before July 17.

For admission into B.Tech courses, the admission will be done based on the scores of HPCET 2025 and JEE Mains 2025. The first round of counselling will begin from July 19 and students must report to their allotted college before July 22, 2025.

For BHMCT/B.Sc HMCT, BBA and BCA courses, the first round of counselling will begin from July 21, 2025 and students must report to their allotted college before July 23, 2025.

Candidates can check the full schedule containing the details of the second and third round of counselling here.