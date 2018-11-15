HP Tribal Studies Institute Seeks Restoration Of Its "Inactive" Research Wing

The Himachal Pradesh University Thursday sought the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry's intervention for restoration of rather "inactive" research wing of the Institute of Tribal Studies and Research under it.

The Union ministry's intervention was sought by HPU Vice Chancellor Sikander Kumar in his meeting with Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram in New Delhi.

Professor Kumar apprised Mr. Oram of various activities undertaken by the institute and discussed the issue of its rather inactive research facility and sought its restoration.

The minister assured the VC that he would get the issue examined by his ministry and get issued the necessary directions for the purpose to the state government.