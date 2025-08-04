How To Use Feynman Technique To Learn Anything Better

Learning is something we do throughout our lives. It is not just important for students but also for working professionals. However, many people find learning difficult when they do not use the right method.

One method that makes learning easier is called the Feynman Technique. It helps you understand hard topics by breaking them into smaller and simpler parts.

The technique is named after Richard Feynman, a famous physicist who won a Nobel Prize. He was well known for explaining complex ideas in a way that anyone could understand.

The Feynman Technique includes four simple steps, as per the University of Colorado Boulder. These are Study, Teach, Fill the Gaps, and Simplify.

Understanding the Feynman Technique

Step 1: Study

Choose the topic or skill you want to learn. Start reading or watching videos about it. Then write down what you understand using your own words. Try to break the topic into smaller parts.

For example, if you are learning English grammar tenses, begin by understanding each tense. Read about the past, present, and future tenses and how they are used.

Step 2: Educate

Now try to teach the topic to someone else. You can explain it to a friend, a younger sibling, or even pretend to teach an imaginary person. Teaching helps you notice what you understand well and what you do not.

For instance, try explaining how the present perfect tense works. While teaching, you may realise you are not sure about the rules or examples. This shows where you need more practice.

Step 3: Fill the Gaps

Go back to your study materials and focus on the parts you did not understand clearly. Look for answers and examples that help you fix those weak areas.

For illustration, if you were confused between past perfect and past continuous, read more and find simple examples to understand the difference.

Step 4: Simplify

Take everything you have learned and explain it again, but this time using very simple words. Imagine you are teaching a child or someone who has never heard of the topic before. Use common examples and easy language.

For a case, try explaining all English tenses to a beginner using something simple like playing basketball. Talk about how you played yesterday, how you are playing today, and how you will play tomorrow.

Why This Technique Works

This method does not just help you remember things. It helps you truly understand them. Whether you are learning grammar, basketball, or computer programming, the Feynman Technique can help you learn deeply and clearly.

