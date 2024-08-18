Advertisement

How India-Japan Education Conference Plans To Make An Impact



Read Time: 2 mins

India-Japan Education Conference: It also aims to offer scholarships to students.

The Indo-Japan Business Council (IJBC) will hold the "India-Japan Education Conference" during Japan Month in September and October 2024. The conference aims to advance educational and cultural connections. By focusing on the North East States, it seeks to initiate a new era of cooperation and mutual benefit.

The event will focus on student exchanges, scholarships, and research collaborations. It will also include cultural programs, workshops on innovation and technology, and networking opportunities.

 India-Japan Education Conference: Objectives

  • Enhance Educational Exchange: Support the exchange of students, scholarships, and joint research between Japanese and educational institutions in North Eastern India.
  • Foster Cultural Integration: Promote cultural understanding and integration through workshops, language instruction, and events that highlight the heritage of both regions.
  • Innovation and Technology Transfer: Support progress and exchange in fields such as sustainable agriculture, biotechnology, IT, and renewable energy, in line with the development goals of the North East.
  • Create Networking and Career Opportunities: Offer a platform for students to connect with academics, industry professionals, and policymakers, leading to new career and research possibilities.

The northeastern states of India, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura, are known for their distinctive natural landscapes, cultural richness, and linguistic diversity. The "India-Japan Education Conference" aims to address this by highlighting the North East's specific strengths and opportunities within the framework of Indo-Japan relations.

QS World University Rankings 2025: Top 10 Universities In Japan

  • The University of Tokyo - Rank 32
  • Kyoto University - Rank 50
  • Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) - Rank 84
  • Osaka University - Rank 86
  • Tohoku University - Rank 107
  • Nagoya University - Rank 152
  • Kyushu University - Rank 167
  • Hokkaido University - Rank 173
  • Waseda University - Rank 181
  • Keio University - Rank 188


