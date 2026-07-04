HBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Admit Card 2026 Out; Direct Link Here

HBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Admit Card 2026: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Supplementary Admit Card 2026 on its official website. Students appearing for the compartment or supplementary examinations can now download their hall tickets by entering the required login details.

The admit card is a mandatory document for entry to the examination centre, and candidates without it will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Students are advised to carefully check all the details mentioned on the admit card and report any errors to the board before the examination begins.

Direct Link: HBSE Supplementary Admit Card 2026

How to Download HBSE Supplementary Admit Card 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit cards:

Visit the official website, bseh.org.in.

Click on the HBSE Supplementary Admit Card 2026 link.

Enter the required details such as previous roll number, candidate's name, father's name, mother's name or registration number.

Submit the details to access the admit card.

Download and take a printout for future use.

HBSE Supplementary Exam 2026 Schedule

The Haryana Board has also announced the supplementary examination schedule:

HBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam: July 9, 2026

July 9, 2026 HBSE Class 10 Supplementary Exams: July 10 to July 18, 2026

Candidates should carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre. They are also advised to reach the exam venue well before the reporting time and follow all instructions mentioned on the hall ticket.