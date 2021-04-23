Haryana to rehabilitate, educate unclaimed children

Haryana has launched a new scheme to provide support to unclaimed children in the state. The state government will be giving funds to rehabilitate such children and provide access to education and employment opportunities. The scheme has been named as ‘Hari Har Yojana’ as part of which students will be given free education and professional training.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar informed about the new scheme as he said, “The state government has introduced a new scheme ‘Hari har’ to provide education and employment to unclaimed children”.

The government will be providing access to basic needs to children including food, shelter, education and employment.

Funds will be given to rehabilitate unclaimed children and provide them shelter and basic care. The government has ensured financial help to give proper nutrition and access to other services.

The children will get access to schools and higher education at free of cost. After the completion of education, these children will be imparted professional training based on their interests and abilities and will be helped in getting jobs.

They will further get help in getting interest-free home loans.