Haryana Judiciary Prelims Result 2024 To Be Announced Soon, Check Steps To Download

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will soon announce the Haryana Judiciary Prelims Result 2024. Those who appeared for the prelims can check their results by visiting the official website at hpsc.gov.in.

The preliminary examination was conducted statewide on March 3 in a single shift from 11am to 1pm. The exam comprised 125 questions, each worth 4 marks, with 0.8 marks deducted for every wrong answer.

The prelims answer key was released on March 6, and the deadline for raising objections was March 10.

Haryana Judiciary Prelims Result 2024: Steps To Check

Visit the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, select the Haryana Judiciary Prelims Result 2024 link.

Proceed to a new page and enter your login credentials.

After submission, the result will appear.

Review the result and save the page.

Print a copy for future reference, if necessary.

Qualified candidates will be eligible to appear for the main examination, which comprises five written papers with a total score of 900. The main exam will be in a subjective/narrative format and will be administered in English, except for the language paper.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 174 positions within the organisation. Registration commenced on January 5 and concluded on January 31.

For additional information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of HPSC.