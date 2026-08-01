Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Hiring For 120 Posts, Check Eligibility, Selection Process

HAL Recruitment 2026: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, has invited online applications for the recruitment of 120 Design Trainee (DT) and Management Trainee (MT) posts. Eligible engineering graduates can apply through the official HAL website from July 29 to August 14, 2026, up to 2pm.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 60 Design Trainee and 60 Management Trainee vacancies across multiple engineering disciplines.

Selected candidates will be posted at HAL's production, overhaul, and service divisions, research and development centres, and offices located in Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Hyderabad, Nashik, Koraput, Barrackpore, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Korwa.

HAL Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

Design Trainee (60 Posts)

Aeronautical - 4

Electrical - 7

Electronics - 20

Instrumentation - 3

Mechanical - 22

Computer Science - 3

Metallurgy - 1

Management Trainee (60 Posts)

Electrical - 11

Electronics - 12

Mechanical - 27

Computer Science - 1

Metallurgy - 2

Production - 5

Civil - 2

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must possess a full-time Bachelor's degree in Engineering or Technology in the prescribed discipline from a recognised university or institution.

Applicants belonging to the UR, OBC-NCL, and EWS categories must have secured at least 70% aggregate marks, while SC, ST, and PwBD candidates require a minimum of 60%. Final-year engineering students are also eligible to apply, provided they meet the required aggregate marks up to their latest semester and produce proof of passing the degree before the interview.

The upper age limit is 28 years as on August 14, 2026, for candidates in the UR and EWS categories. Age relaxation will be applicable for reserved category candidates in accordance with the Government of India rules.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the UR, OBC-NCL, and EWS categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500. SC, ST, PwBD, and internal HAL candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises an all-India online computer-based test followed by a personal interview in Bengaluru. The online examination will consist of 160 multiple-choice questions divided into three sections:

General Awareness - 20 questions

English and Reasoning - 40 questions

Concerned Discipline - 100 questions

The test duration will be two-and-a-half hours and can be taken in either English or Hindi. Candidates shortlisted in a 1:5 ratio based on online test performance will be called for the interview. The final merit list will be prepared by assigning 85 per cent weightage to the online test and 15% to the interview.

Salary And Training

Selected candidates will undergo a 52-week training programme. During the training period, they will receive a basic pay of Rs 50,000 along with Variable Dearness Allowance and canteen allowance.

Bachelor accommodation will also be provided as per company rules.

After successful completion of training, candidates will be absorbed as Engineers in Grade II with a pay scale of Rs 50,000-1,60,000. They will also be entitled to allowances, medical facilities, provident fund, gratuity, performance-related pay, and other benefits as per HAL rules. Selected candidates will have to execute a five-year service bond, excluding the training period.

Important Dates

Online application begins: July 29

Last date to apply: August 14

Admit card release: August 20

Online test: September 5 and 6

Interviews: September 21 to 25

Induction training begins: October 29

HAL Recruitment 2026: Check the detailed notification