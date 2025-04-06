HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Application Begins, Check Details

HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Koraput Division, has started the application process for Apprentice positions 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, hal-india.co.in.

HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Start date to apply: April 05, 2025

Last date to apply: April 25, 2025

Shortlisted candidate list publishing on HAL portal: May 05, 2025 (tentative)

Physical Document Verification: May 12, 2025 (tentative)

Apprenticeship Training start date: June 01, 2025 (tentative)

The official notification reads: "Training and Development Institute of HAL, Koraput Division invites applications from eligible Graduate (Technical & Non-Technical) and Diploma (Technician) passed candidates for engagement as apprentice for a period of one year under Apprentices Act 1961 and National Apprentices Training Scheme (NATS 2.0) in the following branch/disciplines."

HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Must be an Indian national

Must have passed B.E/B.Tech/B.A/B.Com/B.Sc/B.B.A/B.C.A/Diploma in 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, or 2024

Must be a resident of Odisha

Must have a passing certificate as per BOPT guidelines

Cannot be currently undergoing or have completed apprenticeship training

HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Selection Procedure

The selection procedure involves shortlisting candidates for physical document verification based on their marks in the qualifying examination and other relevant rules and regulations. The list of shortlisted candidates will be available on the company website, and they will be invited for document verification. Upon successful verification of their original documents, the candidates will be called for joining the apprenticeship program.