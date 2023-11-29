Gurugram-Based Business School Sees Placements With Average Salary Of Rs 34.07 Lakh

Top 25 per cent of the batch achieved an average package of Rs 44.67 lakh per annum.

Masters' Union, a Gurugram-based business school, has witnessed an average package of Rs 34.07 lakh for its Post Graduate Programme (PGP) Cohort of 2023, according to an audited placement report. The one-year programme attracted 137 companies for recruitment, with the highest package reaching Rs 57.08 lakh.

The top 25 per cent of the batch achieved an average package of Rs 44.67 lakh per annum (LPA), while the bottom 25 per cent secured an average package of Rs 22.35 LPA-an 11.64 per cent increase from the previous year. The placement report was audited by Brickwork Analytics, the rating and auditing agency responsible for auditing the placement report of IIM Ahmedabad.

"With a global economic downturn, the year 2023 was surely difficult. With constant stories of major layoffs and hiring freezes, we all approached this year's placement season with anxiety. I am very pleased that we could open placements in venture capital firms, Founders' Office roles, and specialist consulting organisations, many of which are recruiting from B School for the first time," said Manoj Kohli, chairman of the board of governors at Masters' Union.

The 2023 batch saw a significant salary increase, jumping from Rs 8.7 lakh per annum (PA) before the batch to Rs 34.07 LPA - a remarkable 3.91 times increase. Consulting led with 21.2 per cent of offers, followed by Venture Capital at 19 per cent, Finance & FinTech at 18.3 per cent, Consumer at 14 per cent, Emerging Tech at 10.9 per cent, and Large Tech at 4.4 per cent. Notable recruiters in consulting included McKinsey, Bain and Company, BCG, Accenture, Samagra, EY, Deloitte, and PwC. Finance & FinTech featured companies like Citi, Aditya Birla Capital, HSBC, CRED, and ICICI Bank.

The report highlighted diverse career transitions, showcasing roles such as Scientist Engineer at ISRO, Product Manager at Cisco, and Growth Manager at Seekho 19. It also illustrated internal growth within industries, with alumni securing promotions to roles such as Senior Manager-Co Lending Partnerships at Ziploan, Senior Management Consultant at EY, and Product Strategy Manager at MoEngage.

Additionally, the cohort witnessed the establishment of several startups through the Venture Initiation programme, including Buzzinga, Crispee, 73 Boston, Soul Gappa, Samarpana, StockUp, Pour, Modulus Fitness, Fundee, Infiniti, Trago, Clitterbird, Samooh, Spik Wash, Unsurge, and Cybertruck, with the first two securing funding of Rs 27.5 lakh each.