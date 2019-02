Gujarat University LLB Result Released @ Gujaratuniversity.ac.in; Direct Link Here

Gujarat University result 2019: LLB results released @ gujaratuniversity.ac.in

Gujarat University Result 2019: Gujarat University has announced L.L.B exam results for both the B.Com and B.B.A integrated courses on the official website of the varisty. The Gujarat University results have been announced for various semester exams held in November 2018. The Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) and Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A) L.L.B integrated results have been published on gujaratuniversity.ac.in.

Gujarat University result 2019: Direct Links

Check your Gujarat University results from these direct links:

Result link 1

Result link 2

Gujarat University result 2019: List of results published recently

Five Years Integrated B.Com L.L.B Semester 3 (Regular)

Five Years Integrated B.B.A L.L.B Semester 3 (Regular)

Five Years Integrated B.Com LL.B Semester 1 (Regular)

Five Years Integrated B.B.A L.L.B Semester 9 (Regular)

Five Years Integrated B.B.A L.L.B Semester 1 (Regular)

