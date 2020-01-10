'Study In Gujarat': State Government's Road Show This Month To Attract Students

Gujarat Higher Education Department will hold 'Study in Gujarat' road show across country

The Gujarat Government's Department of Higher and Technical Education will hold road shows across the country to attract students to study in the state. The 'Study in Gujarat' road shows will be held across seven different cities in India and four cities abroad. The road shows have been planned in January.

In India, the department will hold the road shows in Patna, Ranchi, Indore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Guwahati, and Nasik. The international locations where the road show will be held include Kuwait City in Kuwait, Dubai in UAE, Muscat in Oman, and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

To participate in the road show, interested parties like Principals, student counsellors, and teachers will need to register on 'Study in Gujarat' website, 'study.gujarat.gov.in'.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notice informing about the road show and has also asked Principals, student counsellors and teachers to attend the road show.

The road show will begin with Guwahati where it will be held on January 20. In Indore, it will be held on January 21, in Kolkata on January 22, in Patna and Ranchi on January 28, in Hyderabad on January 29, and in Nasik on January 31.

In Kuwait, the road show will be held on January 15 and 16, in Dubai on January 17 and 18, in Muscat on January 19 and 20, and in Riyadh on January 21 and 22.

The Department also has road shows planned for Zimbabwe, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and Bhutan, details for which will be announced later.

