Government Offering Course In High-Performance Computing, Check Details

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) are introducing a Master Training Programme in High-Performance Computing (HPC). HPC has become crucial in the current technological landscape as it plays an important role advancing scientific research, solving complex problems and driving innovation across various industries.

The specialized program aims to produce trainers who can effectively educate and train others in various aspects of High-Performance Computing. Candidates having good knowledge of C programming language and using Linux Operating system are eligible to apply for the programme. These candidates must also be willing participate in conducting Faculty Development Programmes which are scheduled in April 2024 onwards, across the country.

The last date to apply is January 20, 2024. The programme will include one week of online training and two weeks of offline training. The programme will begin on January 29, 2024. Two weeks of offline training will be conducted either at Pune or at Bengaluru. The C-DAC in Pune will begin from February 5-16, 2024. The C-DAC Bengaluru has been scheduled from February 12-23, 2024. This will include theory and hands-on sessions.

Topics include HPC basics, overview of computer architecture and HPC cluster, Introduction to Linux and shell scripting, Parallel Programming Models, Job Schedulers, Introduction to CUDA and its programming. At the end of the programme, a test will be conducted at the end of the training and successful candidates will be issued certificates.