Gorakhpur University Postpones Exams After Paper Leak. 'Not A Paper Leak As Exam Wasn't Held', Says Official.

However, a Gorakhpur University official has now come up with a bizarre definition of paper leak, according to Harsh Kumar Sinha, Public Relations Officer of the varsity, what happened is "technically not a paper leak as exam for the paper which went viral was not held".
"Maths and Sociology papers went viral, and as a result, we postponed papers. This is technically not a paper leak as exam for the paper which went viral wasn't held," Mr. Sinha told ANI.
Maths & Sociology papers went viral & as a result, we postponed papers. This is technically not a paper leak as exam for the paper which went viral wasn't held. High power committee has been set up in university for investigation: Harsh Kumar Sinha, PRO, #Gorakhpur University. pic.twitter.com/EGwtYau7Ip- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 17, 2018
The images of leaked mathematics and sociology papers went viral on Whatsapp and other social media platforms on the night before exam which created panic and outrage among students. According to reports, the inquiry committee will be headed by pro-Vice Chancellor SK Dikshit.
"We flushed all the money down the toilet before the robbers came, therefore technically we prevented the robbery. Genius," quipped a user.
We flushed all the money down the toilet before the robbers came, therefore technically we prevented the robbery. Genius. https://t.co/jolgpc0KkY- Aditya Menon (@AdityaMenon22) April 17, 2018
Wow... Apparently Maths and Sociology apart, logic also leaked from the University.- hindihainhum (@kabirazad2017) April 17, 2018
Click here for more Education News