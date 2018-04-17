Gorakhpur University Postpones Exams After Paper Leak. 'Not A Paper Leak As Exam Wasn't Held', Says Official.

Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur University today postponed two degree examinations after questions papers went viral in social media.

Education | | Updated: April 17, 2018 21:15 IST
New Delhi:  Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur University today postponed two degree examinations after questions papers went viral in social media. The university has set up a high power committee in university for investigation into B.Sc first year mathematics and B.A second year sociology paper leak, reported news agency ANI.

However, a Gorakhpur University official has now come up with a bizarre definition of paper leak, according to Harsh Kumar Sinha, Public Relations Officer of the varsity, what happened is "technically not a paper leak as exam for the paper which went viral was not held"."Maths and Sociology papers went viral, and as a result, we postponed papers. This is technically not a paper leak as exam for the paper which went viral wasn't held," Mr. Sinha told ANI.

The images of leaked mathematics and sociology papers went viral on Whatsapp and other social media platforms on the night before exam which created panic and outrage among students. According to reports, the inquiry committee will be headed by pro-Vice Chancellor SK Dikshit.

Twitter was quick to respond to the 'spin' the official was trying to make:

"We flushed all the money down the toilet before the robbers came, therefore technically we prevented the robbery. Genius," quipped a user. 
