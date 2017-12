NSUI Demands Repeal Of GST From Admission, Examination Fees

Imposition of 18% GST on admission and examination Forms for students is a burden on the economically weaker sections of the youth. @nsui strongly opposes this categorization of GST which puts admission and examination Forms under the 18% slab. https://t.co/ci4Z9eUGgO - NSUI (@nsui) December 19, 2017

Demanding the repeal of Goods and Services Tax (GST) from admission and examination fees, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday termed it "Gloomy/Grotesque Students Tax". Congress’s student wing NSUI said the imposition of the 18 percent GST on the admission and examination forms for youth is a way to deny education to those coming from economically weaker and backward sections of the Indian society."GST has also been levied on sports facilities in places like DDA sports complex, which are availed by common people," the student body said.“Under the BJP, the very concept of tax is being turned on its head. The purpose of taxation is to fund the development and welfare obligations of the Government,” NSUI said in a statement.“”Education is a central responsibility of the Government in any conception of the State. However, Modi Government is taxing students education to funnel money towards its warped development priorities,’’ it said.The students organisation also accused the union government of privatising education “either outrightly or under the guise of ‘self-financing’ courses”.“India is a developing country with millions still trying to grapple with the problem of earning a livelihood. In such a scenario, the imposition of this tax is a virtual denial of education to students coming from such socially and economically weaker sections,” the statement said.NSUI demanded the withdrawal of GST on the students' fees immediately for making the education inclusive and an instrument of social change.Click here for more Education News