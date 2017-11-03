Education Body Demands Rollback Of GST On Sector Education Promotion Society for India (EPSI), the national body representing wide spectrum of education sector and education service providers has yesterday approached the government demanding rollback of GST applied on various service providers in the sector.

Education Body Demands Rollback Of GST On Sector New Delhi: Education Promotion Society for India (EPSI), the national body representing wide spectrum of education sector and education service providers has yesterday approached the government demanding rollback of



In the memorandum, the delgation has apprised them about serious implications of GST levy being imposed on the outsourced services like transportation, security, hostels-mess and canteen, training, medical services, shops and admission related services etc. being provided by higher education institutions in their campuses for students, faculty and staff across the country.



The EPSI's delegation also explained to both ministers that the levy on outsourced services in many cases will be detrimental to the quality of higher education.



"The higher educational institutions will be forced to stop outsourcing and do it in-house that will ultimately impact their delivery of quality education as they deviate from their core focus of providing education," said a statement released by the body.



EPSI held a roundtable discussion on "Indian Higher Education: Global Aspiration & Regulatory Challenges - Specially in the context of the GST Levy on Outsourced Services of Higher Education".



The roundtable was inaugurated and presided by Dr. Vinay P Sahasrabuddhe, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha & National Vice President, BJP. Leading educationists deliberated upon the challenges and opportunities in the context of India's preparedness to take upon the challenges of global universities and the policy support sought from the government.



The roundtable was presided over by Dr. Sahasrabuddhe;Dr. G. Viswanathan, President, EPSI; Dr. H Chaturvedi, Alternate President, EPSI; Prof. B Srinivas, ADG (ME), Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare; and Dr. Prashant Bhalla, Treasurer, EPSI.



Inaugurating the event, Dr. Vinay P Sahasrabuddhe laid emphasis on the role of private education ecosystem and said, "We have examples of private universities set-up by prominent individuals like Dr. BR Ambedkar, Sh. Madan Mohan Malviya and Sh. Bal Gangadhar Tilak amongst others since pre-independence era. Hence, space for private enterprise (in education) was always there. We are in a position to attract world talent, but India can also perhaps be an exporter of education model".



(With Inputs from PTI)



