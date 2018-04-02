Goa Class 10 Board Exams Start Today; Class 12 Board Exam Already Over The board exam for class 10 students for Goa board students begins today. The students would be appearing for First language paper today.

The board exam for class 10 students for Goa board students begins today. The students would be appearing for First language paper today. The exams started at 9:30 am today. The Goa SSC examination would end on April 21. The board also released the seating plan for the board exams on its official website. The board has already wrapped up the board exam for class 12 board students in March 2018.



Manohar Parrikar, the Chief Minister of Goa, tweeted his best wishes for the students who would be appearing for the examination starting today.

Good luck to all students appearing for STD 10 Goa Board exams beginning from tomorrow. Give your best and success shall be yours. — Manohar Parrikar (@manoharparrikar) April 1, 2018

The exam will be conducted in the same schedule for Regular, Pre Vocational, NSQF, and CWSN subjects. Candidates need to be present at the examination centre 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination centre before one hour from the commencement of the examination.



The board has also said that under no circumstance, any exam will be postponed even in the event of declaration of any public holiday after the final time table was made public.



