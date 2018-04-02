Goa Class 10 Board Exams Start Today; Class 12 Board Exam Already Over

Manohar Parrikar, the Chief Minister of Goa, tweeted his best wishes for the students who would be appearing for the examination starting today.
Good luck to all students appearing for STD 10 Goa Board exams beginning from tomorrow. Give your best and success shall be yours.— Manohar Parrikar (@manoharparrikar) April 1, 2018
The exam will be conducted in the same schedule for Regular, Pre Vocational, NSQF, and CWSN subjects. Candidates need to be present at the examination centre 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination centre before one hour from the commencement of the examination.
