Goa Board Exams 2024 For Class 12 To Start On February 28

Goa Board Exams 2024: A total of 17,917 candidates will appear for the examination.

The final Goa Board examination for class 12 will commence on February 28, a senior official has said.

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Secretary Vidhyadatta Naik stated that the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) exam will conclude on March 18.

A total of 17,917 candidates will appear for the examination which will be conducted at 20 exam centres, beginning at 9.30 am, a release stated.

