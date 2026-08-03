Germany's DAAD Young Ambassador Programme 2027 Applications Begin; Check Eligibility

The German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) has started the application process for its Young Ambassador Programme 2027. The initiative is open to students who have previously studied, conducted research, or participated in an academic programme in Germany and are interested in guiding others who wish to pursue higher education there.

Interested candidates can apply through the official DAAD website. The last date to submit applications is September 30, 2026. Before filling out the application form, applicants must complete an online eligibility check.

What is the DAAD Young Ambassador Programme?

The DAAD Young Ambassador Programme aims to build a network of former students who can share their experiences of studying in Germany with aspiring applicants. Selected ambassadors will help create awareness about German universities, scholarship opportunities, research programmes and funding options.

The programme will run for two semesters and will begin with a mandatory training workshop.

What will selected ambassadors do?

During the training session, participants will receive information about Germany's higher education system, research ecosystem, scholarships and financial aid offered by DAAD.

After completing the training, Young Ambassadors will represent DAAD at education events, interact with students interested in studying in Germany, and guide them by sharing their personal academic experiences.

Who can apply?

To be eligible, applicants must:

Be a citizen of India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal or Sri Lanka

Have studied, conducted research or participated in an academic programme in Germany

Be below 32 years of age as on January 1, 2027

Be willing to attend the Young Ambassadors Training Workshop in November 2026

Students who are currently studying in Germany are also eligible to apply.

Last date to apply

The application window will remain open until September 30, 2026. Eligible candidates are advised to carefully read the official guidelines and complete the application process before the deadline.