Gauhati University May 2018 Exam Time Table Released; Check Here

Practical Examinations for BA and BSc sixth semester examination will be held from April 23, 2018, according to the programme to be notified by the Principal concerned, said a notification from Gauhati University.
The Gauhati University time table for six semester examinations vocational subjects will include Tourism and Travel Management, Information Technology, Computer Application, Forestry and Wildlife Management and Functional English. Elective Languages for these streams will include Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, English, Hindi, Manipuri and Nepali.
BA and BSc fourth semester examinations will begin from May 21 and will be concluded May 31. Practical examinations to these streams will be held from June 1, 2018, according to the programme to be notified by the Principal concerned, said a notification from Gauhati University. In these semester exams, modern Indian languages will include Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Hindi, Manipuri and Nepali.
For BA and BSc fourth semester exams, Environmental Studies is a compulsory subject for all the Candidates.
BA and BSc second semester examinations will be held from May 7 to May 18. Practical Examinations will be held on May 3, 2018, according to the Programme to be notified by the Principal concerned.
