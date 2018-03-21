Gauhati University May 2018 Exam Time Table Released; Check Here

Gauhati University has released May 2018 exam routine or time table today.

Gauhati University BA and BSc sixth semester exams will begin from May 7 and will be concluded on May 19

New Delhi:  Gauhati University Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) sixth semester examination will begin from May 7 and will be concluded on May 19. Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) sixth semester exams will be held from May 7 to May 16. BCom fourth semester exams will be held from May 21 to May 31 while Gauhati University BCom second semester exams will be held from May 8 to May 19. Gauhati University has released May 2018 exam routine or time table today.

Practical Examinations for BA and BSc sixth semester examination will be held from April 23, 2018, according to the programme to be notified by the Principal concerned, said a notification from Gauhati University.

The Gauhati University time table for six semester examinations vocational subjects will include Tourism and Travel Management, Information Technology, Computer Application, Forestry and Wildlife Management and Functional English. Elective Languages for these streams will include Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, English, Hindi, Manipuri and Nepali. 

Guwahati University May 2018 Exam Routine: Check complete list here

BA and BSc fourth semester examinations will begin from May 21 and will be concluded May 31. Practical examinations to these streams will be held from June 1, 2018, according to the programme to be notified by the Principal concerned, said a notification from Gauhati University. In these semester exams, modern Indian languages will include Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Hindi, Manipuri and Nepali. 

For BA and BSc fourth semester exams, Environmental Studies is a compulsory subject for all the Candidates.

BA and BSc second semester examinations will be held from May 7 to May 18. Practical Examinations will be held on May 3, 2018, according to the Programme to be notified by the Principal concerned.

Meanwhile, in another notification published today, the principals of all the General Degree Colleges affiliated to the varsity are asked to mail the requisition for Question papers for Semester - II, IV and VI examination, 2018 (BA, BSc and BCom) based on the data of Semester I, III and V Examination 2017 on or before 26th March, 2018. 

