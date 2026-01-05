GATE 2026 Admit Card: Is IIT Guwahati Finally Releasing It? Lets Break Down The Timeline

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is expected to release the GATE 2026 admit card on January 7, 2026. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of IIT Guwahati.

The admit card is mandatory for appearing in the examination. No candidate will be allowed entry into the examination hall without it. After downloading the admit card, candidates should carefully check all the details mentioned on it.

The GATE 2026 examination will be conducted on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. The exam will be held in multiple shifts at various examination centers across the country.

GATE 2026 Admit Card: Download Process

1. Once the admit card is released, candidates can download it in a few simple steps.

2. Visit the official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

3. Click on the GOAPS login link.

4. Enter your enrollment ID or registered email ID and password.

5. After logging in, click on the GATE 2026 admit card link displayed on the screen.

6. Download the admit card and take a printout.

Candidates should carefully verify all the information given on the admit card. If any discrepancy is found, they should contact the GATE authorities immediately to avoid any problems on the day of the exam.

Candidates will not be allowed entry into the examination hall without hard copy of admit card and personal identity card. For more updates candidates can visit the official website.