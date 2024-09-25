GATE 2025: Registration Window Without Late Fee Closes Tomorrow

GATE 2025: The registration window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 will close tomorrow. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to appear in the exam can visit the official GATE 2025 website to complete their registration.

However, candidates can still apply with a late fee until October 7, 2024.

The exam is scheduled for February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, for admission to postgraduate engineering programs. GATE 2025 will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode, with city centers divided into eight zones. The results will be announced on March 19, 2025.

GATE 2025: Exam Pattern

GATE 2025 will consist of 30 examination papers, allowing candidates to choose one or two papers from permissible combinations. The exam will have a duration of 3 hours, and GATE scores will be valid for three years from the result announcement date.

Negative Marking

For a wrong answer in an MCQ, there will be negative marking

For a 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer

For a 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates are advised to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria for GATE 2025 before submitting an application. Candidates who are in the 3rd year or higher of any undergraduate degree program or who have completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities are eligible to appear for the GATE exam.

The GATE exam is a nationwide test that assesses candidates' knowledge in various undergraduate-level disciplines. Successful candidates can pursue Master's and Doctoral programs, with potential financial aid. GATE scores are also used by educational institutions and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment purposes