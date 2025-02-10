GATE 2025: Exam Centres In Prayagraj Shifted To Lucknow For February 15, 16 Exams Amid Mahakumbh

GATE 2025: IIT Roorkee has released a notification informing candidates about the change in the exam centres for GATE 2025 scheduled in Prayagraj on February 15 and 16, 2025. Due to the Mahakumbh, the GATE 2025 examinations on these dates will now be conducted in Lucknow.

The official notification states: "GATE-2025 exam centres changed to Lucknow for candidates who were earlier allotted Prayagraj for 15 and 16 February 2025 amid Mahakumbh."

Freshly updated GATE admit cards for the Lucknow centre have been released. Candidates are advised to download the new admit cards from the GOAPS portal (https://goaps.iitr.ac.in/login). They must ensure the updated test centre details appear correctly on the downloaded admit card.

Steps To Download GATE 2025 Admit Card

Step 1. Visit the official website: goaps.iitr.ac.in/login

Step 2. Enter your enrollment number and password

Step 3. Click on "GATE Login"

Step 4. Select the link to download the admit card

Step 5. Download the admit card and take a printout for the GATE exam

IIT Roorkee also announced a change in the exam centres for GATE 2025 scheduled in Prayagraj on February 1 and 2, 2025.

The GATE exam is a nationwide test that assesses candidates' knowledge in various undergraduate-level disciplines. Successful candidates can pursue Master's and Doctoral programmes with potential financial aid. Additionally, GATE scores are used by educational institutions and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment.

Several PSUs, including Airports Authority of India (AAI), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Coal India Limited (CIL), Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), Chenab Valley Power Projects Limited (CVPPL), and Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), use GATE scores to shortlist candidates for employment.