GATE 2025: Application Correction Deadline Extended, Details Here

GATE 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has announced an extension of the application correction period for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 until November 10, 2024. Candidates registered for the examination can amend their GATE 2025 application forms by accessing the official site at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. The correction window opened on October 31 and was originally scheduled to close on November 6, 2024.

Exam Schedule

The examinations will be held on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025. Each test will last three hours and include thirty different subjects, all conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format. The exams will be held in two sessions daily: the morning shift from 9.30am to 12.30pm and the afternoon shift from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

GATE 2025: Steps For Application Correction

Navigate to the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link labeled "Application changes/modification link is now active for GATE 2025." Review the instructions at https://gate2025.iitr.ac.in/application-fees.html.

You will be directed to a new page.

Click on the link "/goaps.iitr.ac.in."

Log into your account and make the necessary changes.

After making the adjustments, click the submit button and pay any required fees.

For further details, candidates are advised to check the GATE 2025 official website.