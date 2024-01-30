GATE 2024 To Begin On Feb 3, Check previous year exam papers

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is all set to conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 on February 3, 4, 10, and 11. The exam will be conducted as a Computer Based Test and will be held in two sessions.

Candidates appearing in the exam can visit the official website of the GATE 2024 to check the question paper of the previous year. GATE 2024 will have a new test paper on Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DA). The website also has sample papers for the newly added test papers.

The exam will have a total of 30 test papers, comprising full papers and sectional papers. The types of questions will include Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

Candidates have the option to appear for one or two test papers from the allowed two-paper combinations. The GATE score obtained by the candidates will remain valid for a period of three years from the date of the announcement of results.

The duration of the exam will be three hours. The GATE 2024 results will be announced on March 16, 2024.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering is a prestigious national-level exam that assesses candidates for a comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities. GATE 2024 is being organised by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.