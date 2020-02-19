GATE 2020 Answer Key Objection To Begin Today

GATE 2020: IIT Delhi will begin objection submission process for answer key today

GATE 2020 answer key objection submission begins today. The tentative answer keys for GATE 2020 exam was released yesterday and students who appeared for the exam can submit any objection on the same starting today. The link to submit objection will be activated at 11 am today and will remain available on the website till 6 pm on February 21, 2020.

"The candidates can contest/challenge the answer key of any question after giving their justification and a payment of Rs. 500 (for each question) through the online payment link available in the GOAPS. Contests will be considered only if the payment is completed successfully," says IIT Delhi in a notice on the GATE 2020 website.

After objection submission, an expert panel will go through all the objections received. In case an objection is found to be correct, the answer key will be changed to reflect it. A final answer key will be prepared and a candidate's score in GATE 2020 will be calculated on the basis of the final answer key.

If a candidate's objection is accepted, the fee submitted by them will be refunded to their account.

"For all contests on answer keys, the decision of the GATE 2020 committee shall be final and binding. No correspondence or telephone calls on this matter will be entertained," says the notice on GATE 2020 website.

Click here for more Education News